HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Sgt. Melvin S. Rosenberry Sr. from Shippensburg.

He served in the US Army from 1917 to 1919 and was wounded in action in France during World War I.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

