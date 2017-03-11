Train hits runaway horse, buggy; no passengers injured

ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an Amtrak train struck a runaway horse and buggy in central Pennsylvania, but no one aboard the train was injured.

The chief of the Paradise-Leaman Place fire company told WGAL-TV that the empty buggy got stuck on the tracks in Paradise Township, Lancaster.

The eastbound Amtrak train No. 624 heading to Philadelphia struck the horse and buggy shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, destroying the buggy and killing the horse.

Amtrak police told LNP newspapers that no injuries were reported among the approximately 90 people on board. State police said a runaway horse was reported prior to the crash.

Emergency crews dispatched to the scene reported considerable debris scattered on the tracks. Passengers were reportedly transferred to another train.

