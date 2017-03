HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are currently investigating a shots fired situation at a home on the 2000 block of North Second Street this morning.

Currently, police do not have anyone in custody.

No injuries were reported.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...