Harrisburg Fire Chief to hold press conference

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline tweeted today there will be a press conference about “multiple incidents” from an “extremely devastating night.”

Chief Enterline tweeted that the press conference will be held at noon at City Hall.

Last night, two children were severely burned in a house fire on the 2500 block of Lexington Street.

Harrisburg Police Captain Gabe Olivera said, “when the officers arrived it was fully engulfed we have people trying to get back in the house to try and get people out from the building and the fire department arrived and made entry to the building they did remove several people from the building.”

No word on the cause of the fire or the condition of the children.

