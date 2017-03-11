Update: Harrisburg fire lieutenant dies after alleged DUI crash

UPDATE: Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis Devoe has died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday night, Fire Chief Brian Enterline said in a press release Saturday night.

Devoe was responding to the scene of a fire at the time of the crash. It’s believed that the driver of the second car involved, 19-year-old Khanyae Kendall, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A lieutenant with the Harrisburg Fire Department is in critical condition after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Lt. Dennis Devoe had just left a funeral for a fellow firefighter and was on his way to a fire when the accident happened at the intersection of N. 14th & Walnut Streets Friday night.

Harrisburg police say after Devoe left the funeral for the firefighter who died of cancer, he stopped at the fire station on 16th Street to pick up his gear to respond to the fire on Lexington Street.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle being driven by Lt. Devoe traveling westbound on Walnut Street at a normal speed.

Police say a gray vehicle was traveling south on 14th Street and went through the stop sign at Walnut Street without stopping, striking Lt. Devoe’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.

The vehicles traveled across the street and came to a rest on the open lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The female driver, later identified as Khanyae Kendall, was seen fleeing from the striking vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and immediately took Lt. Devoe to Hershey Medical where he is listed in critical condition.

Kendall later went to Harrisburg Hospital for injuries from a vehicle accident and officers met with her to take the accident report.

Officers say Kendall provided false information as to what occurred and where she had the accident.

A field sobriety test was given and Kendall showed signs of impairment according to officials.

Kendall was charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, DUI, safe speed, stop sign violation, careless driving, false information, driving without a license, numerous traffic offenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...