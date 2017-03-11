Fire lieutenant in critical condition after DUI crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg Police were advised of a vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of N. 14th & Walnut Streets Friday night.

Due to an ongoing fire, officers from surrounding jurisdictions were asked to respond to the call until Harrisburg Police Department could arrive.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle that was struck was being operated by Harrisburg Fire Department Firefighter Lt. Dennis Devoe. He had returned from a funeral for a Harrisburg Fire Department firefighter that died of cancer recently. He stopped into the fire station located on 16th Street to pick up his gear to respond to the fire on Lexington Street.

Witnesses indicate that they observed the vehicle being driven by Lt. Devoe traveling westbound on Walnut Street at a normal speed.

Police say a gray vehicle was traveling south on 14th Street and went through the stop sign at Walnut Street without stopping striking Lt. Devoe’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.

The vehicles traveled across the street and came to a rest on the open lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The female driver, later identified as Khanyae Kendall was seen fleeing from the striking vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and immediately took Lt. Devoe to Hershey Medical where he is listed in critical condition.

Sometime later Kendall went to Harrisburg Hospital for a vehicle accident and officers met with her to take the accident report.

Officers say Kendall provided false information as to what occurred and where she had the accident.

A field sobriety test was given and Kendall showed signs of impairment according to officials.

Police say Kendall was charged with Aggravated Assault by Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, DUI, Safe Speed, Stop Sign Violation, Careless Driving, False Information, Driving without a License, numerous traffic offenses.

