MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Nearly one-thousand students at Cumberland Valley High School spent the night at the annual Mini-THON.

They raised more than two-hundred and ninety-six thousand dollars to help kids fighting cancer.

All of the proceeds will go to the Four Diamonds Fund to help offset costs of care that are not covered by insurance.

The organization also helps families with travel and lodging expenses and research.

