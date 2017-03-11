Cold weather not budging for the weekend, snow likely next week

Today begins cold, however the weather changes very little by Sunday night. The entire weekend features below normal chill and blustery conditions. Temperatures start in the teens this morning, and then highs will struggle to reach 30°. We will drop to the teens again tonight with only slightly warmer weather for Sunday afternoon. The temperature difference will be small for Sunday, only a couple of degrees. Cold weather then remains stubborn over the next couple of days.

Even though we have a very chilly weekend on tap, the weather story getting the spotlight is the chance for more snow next week. Model guidance is consistently showing a Nor’Easter developing Monday night and lasting through early Tuesday. I’ll give the models credit with the persistent track and transfer to a large area of low pressure developing along the eastern seaboard. This type of transfer (inland low “jumps” and combines with strong coastal low) can be difficult for the models when it comes to predicting snow amounts. Any numerical snowfall projections should be taken with a grain of salt until late this weekend when we finally see these systems take shape over the middle and southern US. Based on the current model tracks, a moderate to heavy snow could occur along the eastern seaboard into New England if all ingredients come together perfectly. We will certainly have updates on the Nor’Easter throughout the weekend, see our latest timeline below. Until then, bundle up!

