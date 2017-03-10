Volunteers needed in southern York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – RSVP of the Capital Region is looking for volunteers in southern York County.

The non-profit says help is needed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., running a food pantry for people living at or below the poverty line.

People with knowledge of budgeting, food prep and parenting are encouraged to sign up.

RSVP says its benefits include:

Transportation reimbursement

Free supplemental liability insurance

Recognition and appreciation events

Assistance with clearances

Free training as needed

Improved personal happiness

Those interested should contact Scott Hunsinger at 443-619-3842 or YorkAdamsFranklin@rsvpCapReg.org.

