Upper Dauphin earns state archery title

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of fire engines sounded their sirens Friday night through the streets of Elizabethville, but there was no emergency.

The engines were escorting a tour bus carrying members of the Upper Dauphin Area High School Archery Team, fresh off the team’s first state championship. The co-ed Trojans team competed against 15 other top seeded teams at the Pennsylvania National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament on the campus of Penn State University.

Coach Brian Leiter says after finishing 7th in last year’s tournament, his team showed vast improvement while during regional qualifiers this year.

“We had a lot of kids from our Middle School team step up to the next level this year and over-performed everyone’s expectations,” says Leiter. “Amazing effort by the entire team. Big title, but now we have a big target on our back, literally.”

With the win, Upper Dauphin ends a four-year state championship streak by neighboring Halifax Area High School, which finished third in the 2017 tournament. During a practice earlier this year, Halifax Head Coach Bill Cook told ABC 27 News that he believed the competition was stronger than ever statewide, and he considered Upper Dauphin the biggest threat to their streak.

Of the 240 schools that participate in NASP across Pennsylvania, only 16 qualified for the state tournament, including Upper Dauphin, Halifax, Millersburg, Williams Valley, Line Mountain and Pine Grove Are High Schools. The program is organized and administered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

