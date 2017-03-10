Storm exits the Midstate, snow squalls with strong winds this afternoon

Steady snows are wrapping up late this morning as the storm heads away from the Midstate. The intensity of the snow was enough to produce 2-3 inches based on the highest reports coming in, but the roads mainly stayed wet or slushy. Temperatures are holding near 32F, so now it is cold enough for the snow to hang around and some isolated slick spots could form.

Later today, the winds pick up with some isolated afternoon snow squalls. The snow squalls will have a better chance of developing if the clouds break to allow for some daytime heating. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, so again some slick spots are possible from any additional snow. Tonight, more cold air rushes into Central PA with the winds staying healthy and wind chills in the single digits. Lows tonight will drop into the teens!

High temperatures will only be in the lower 30s tomorrow with strong winds throughout the day. Expect wind chill values in the teens tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. The cold weather sticks around through Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be more tolerable, however, because it won’t be as windy.

This cold pattern could bring another chance for snow by next Tuesday. The forecast models have consistently shown something happening around that time, most likely a coastal storm. Once the cold air sets up for the weekend we will have a better idea of what the forecast could hold for next week. Stay tuned!

