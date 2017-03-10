Slushy snow this morning, windy with squalls possible this afternoon

From highs in the 60s yesterday to some slushy wet snow this morning. March is here and the return of winter looks to stick around well into next week. Expect some rain changing to wet, slushy snowfall this morning during the commute and wrapping up by 11am. Most roads will likely stay wet thanks to the mild temperatures from yesterday and pre-treatment. There could be a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow in most places, likely on grassy areas and back untreated roads and sidewalks. Later today, the winds pick up with some isolated afternoon snow squalls. Highs will be in the 30s today. Tonight, the cold air rushes into Central PA with the winds staying healthy and wind chills in the single digits. Lows tonight will drop into the teens!

High temperatures will only be in the lower 30s tomorrow with strong winds throughout the day. Expect wind chill values in the teens tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. The cold weather sticks around through Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be more tolerable, however, because it won’t be as windy. This cold pattern could bring another chance for snow by next Tuesday. The forecast models have consistently shown something happening around that time, most likely a coastal storm. Once the cold air sets up for the weekend we will have a better idea of what the forecast could hold for next week. Stay tuned!

