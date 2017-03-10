Restaurant Report: Expired milk, dirty utensils

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture inspectors found expired milk, dirty utensils, and food that had to be thrown out during its latest restaurant inspections.

Gabby’s Italian Bistro in Lebanon was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says food was not being correctly date marked and spray cleaners were stored near food products. The inspector made managers throw out hamburger, deli meat, and cheese because they were held at too warm of a temperature, and there was dust, dirt, food residue, and debris in the facility.

Darrenkamps Food Market in Elizabethtown was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food including milk was beyond the expiration date and needed to be thrown out. There was pink and brown residue in the ice machine, and although the facility uses an approved non-public water system, it does not have current lab testing to prove the water is safe to drink.

John’s Diner in New Cumberland was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Pork and sauerkraut were not being held at safe temperatures, dirty utensils were stored as clean, and there was an accumulation of dried food debris, dirt, dust, trash, and grease.

Establishments with no violations include all schools in the Camp Hill School District, Cluggy’s Amusement Center in Chambersburg, Rita’s Italian Ice in Red Lion, and Mamma’s Pizza in New Bloomfield.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

