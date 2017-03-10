Police: Teens raped, pistol whipped woman in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old friend are accused of raping, robbing, and assaulting a woman in Harrisburg, police said.

Jayquan M. Watson is charged with felony counts including rape, robbery, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. He is in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Police said they have identified his accomplice as 17-year-old Tito Hernandez. He is charged as an adult, but he has not been arrested and his location is unknown.

Officers who responded to the area of South 16th and Sycamore streets found the woman half-naked after she reported the crime early Wednesday.

She told investigators she had agreed to give a ride to an acquaintance and his friend. Once they were in her vehicle, she said they demanded money, forced her to perform sexual acts on them at gunpoint, then pistol whipped her.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call city police at 717-255-7320 or 717-255-3170. They said if anyone’s hiding him, they could be arrested for harboring a fugitive.

