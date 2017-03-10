Police seek robber who chased store clerk with firecrackers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who threw lit firecrackers at a clerk to rob a Dauphin County convenience store.

Susquehanna Township police said the robber used the firecrackers to chase the clerk out of the store in the 4400 block of North Front Street. The robbery occurred Feb. 27.

Investigators released surveillance photos of their suspect on Friday. They said he was carrying a backpack and had a scarf wrapped around his face. He was wearing a greenish jacket and a hooded sweatshirt with a pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Meier at (717) 909-9246.

