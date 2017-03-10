Police are investigating shooting in Harrisburg

Published:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Harrisburg.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along North 15th and Walnut Streets.

A Dauphin County dispatcher says one person was shot.

No word on their condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

