Parents not told about accidental shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the hand with a BB gun and went weeks without telling his parents.

State police say the 11-year-old was target shooting Feb. 2 with a handgun-style BB gun. According to a police report, the boy finished shooting and was putting the gun on a table when it accidentally shot him.

Police say the boy did not tell his parents about the incident until a month later. When the parents learned of the shooting, they took their son to Chambersburg Hospital to have the BB removed.

State police have ruled the shooting accidental.

