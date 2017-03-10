Parents not told about accidental shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the hand with a BB gun and went weeks without telling his parents.

State police say the 11-year-old was target shooting  Feb. 2 with a handgun-style BB gun.  According to a police report, the boy finished shooting and was putting the gun on a table when it accidentally shot him.

Police say the boy did not tell his parents about the incident until a month later.  When the parents learned of the shooting, they took their son to Chambersburg Hospital to have the BB removed.

State police have ruled the shooting accidental.

