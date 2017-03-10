Organizers prepare for York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade despite cold weather

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday and the expected cold weather isn’t stopping the festivities.

Continental Square will be decked in green with thousands of people. Organizers said they have no plans of canceling due to weather, but they do have some advice.

This isn’t Mary Yeaple’s first rodeo.

“Insurance, police, permits, public works overtime, printing, postage, decorations, banners, things like that. There’s a lot that goes into it,” Yeaple said.

For nearly 20 years, Yeaple has helped put on the parade, which is completely run by volunteers.

“It’s a little overwhelming, especially when you have the weather forecast giving us a bit of a headache right now,” she said.

Tomorrow’s forecast: cold.

“We’re just glad it’s not snowing anymore,” said Jennifer Emig, owner of York Fish and Oyster Company.

Her company earned some bragging right this year.

“Last year we won first place for the best float,” Emig said.

Their theme is creatures of the Irish Sea.

“It could definitely be more difficult for us if we have precipitation. Our decorations are all homemade, so if they get wet, it could be a little bit of a problem, but we thought of that ahead of time, put some extra paint on,” Emig said.

The parade kicks off at Market and Penn streets. For Yeaple, a person whose done this a time or two in rain, snow, and everything in between,

she has some advice.

“We want people to bundle up, come downtown early, put your chairs and blankets down, and then go somewhere and stay warm,” Yeaple said.

Organizers said the only reason to cancel is severe weather where safety is an issue. That’s happened only twice in 34 years.

You can check for updates on their website.

