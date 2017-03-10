Myerstown man arrested for bomb threat to Lebanon VA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Myerstown man has been arrested for a bomb threat last summer that forced evacuations and interrupted care at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Scot Moyer, 50, is accused of making the threat on July 14, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said Friday. He is charged with a felony count of terroristic threats and jailed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

Authorities suspect Moyer is the man who called 911 and told dispatchers “Building 17 at the Lebanon VA is going to blow up in 10 minutes.”

The building, which primarily houses the medical center’s outpatient offices, was evacuated of all patients and staff, and all appointments were canceled for the day. Police found no suspicious packages or explosives during a three-hour search.

Detectives said 736 appointments for veterans were canceled because of the threat, including laboratory services.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...