Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder looks ahead at snow next week

Friday’s snow produced a slushy coating for many Midstaters, but our ridge and valley region north of Harrisburg reported 2-5 inches of snow before some melting occurred Friday afternoon.

Plan for a winter-like weekend with single digit chills for Saturday as temperatures will be sub-freezing all day with winds 10-20 mph. Sunday continues cold and brisk with wind speeds 5-15 mph.

Even though we have a very chilly weekend on tap, the weather story getting the spotlight is the chance for more snow next week. Model guidance is consistently showing a Nor’Easter developing Monday night and lasting through early Tuesday. I’ll give the modes credit with the persistent track and transfer to a large area of low pressure developing along the eastern seaboard. This type of transfer (inland low “jumps” and combines with strong coastal low) can be difficult for the models when it comes to predicting snow amounts. Any numerical snowfall projections should be taken with a grain of salt until late in the weekend when we finally see these systems take shape over the middle and southern US. Based on the current model tracks, a moderate to heavy snow could occur along the eastern seaboard into New England if all ingredients come together perfectly. We will certainly have updates on the Nor’Easter throughout the weekend. Until then, bundle up!

– Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

