Man sought for attempted theft at West Manchester store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need help to identify a man who tried to steal $1,180 worth of electronics from a Walmart store in York County.

West Manchester Township police released a surveillance photo of the man on Friday. They said on Tuesday he tried to push a shopping cart loaded with electronics out of the store without paying.

He fled to a vehicle when he was confronted by security, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Manchester police Sgt. Hanuska at 717-792-9514.

