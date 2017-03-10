Man charged with attempted homicide after gun fired in home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County after gunshots were fired Friday morning inside a home.

The Swatara Township Police Department was called around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Evelyn Street after neighbors reported hearing two gunshots.

Investigators interviewed two people inside a home and later determined that 25-year-old Kyle Gregory Mclean entered the home to meet someone he met online. An argument broke out between Mclean and a man inside.

Police say Mclean fired two shots at someone, but no one was hit with gunfire.

Mclean was taken into custody in Harrisburg and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

