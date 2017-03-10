Man charged with attempted homicide after gun fired in home

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County after gunshots were fired Friday morning inside a home.

The Swatara Township Police Department was called around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Evelyn Street after neighbors reported hearing two gunshots.

Investigators interviewed two people inside a home and later determined that 25-year-old Kyle Gregory Mclean entered the home to meet someone he met online. An argument broke out between Mclean and a man inside.

Police say Mclean fired two shots at someone, but no one was hit with gunfire.

Mclean was taken into custody in Harrisburg and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s