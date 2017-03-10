Man accused of armed store robbery in Spring Garden Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township police have arrested a suspect in an armed discount store robbery where employees were bound by their hands and feet.

Victor Carrasquillo-Benitez, 44, of York, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar store in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue on Dec. 20.

He was charged Thursday with felony counts of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of a firearm. He also faces a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

He was already in York County Prison on unrelated charges.

