Fatal crash closes I-83 South near Harrisburg

UPDATE: PennDOT is reporting that one person has died following this afternoon’s crash.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has shut down a section of Interstate 83 near Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, southbound lanes are closed between the exits for Paxton St. and 17th St.

There’s also a traffic disruption on I-83 North between exits for 2nd St. and Paxton St.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

