Homemade ice hockey rink denied by South Middleton Township

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Beam boys in South Middleton Township are hockey obsessed.

“There’s no words,” Aron Beam said. “It’s just plain fun.”

Without it, Aron says they’d just play X-Box all day.

“Inside, driving us crazy,” Terry Beam, their father, said. “Fighting with each other.”

Dad wasn’t about to let that happen.

“We built the ice rink in December,” he said.

The Beam family put up a full-size ice rink in their backyard. Their first season was last winter.

“No complaints at all last year,” Terry said.

This year wasn’t the best since they only got to skate once. But they found out it’s also their last.

“Word spread around and next thing we know, we got a letter from the township, saying we were in violation with the drainage easement in the back here,” Terry said.

South Middleton officials say a code enforcement officer drove by and saw the Beams built their ice rink on a stormwater easement, which controls flooding in the whole neighborhood.

“In the summertime is the only time, in 14 years that we’ve lived here, is when we had any kind of water out there at all,” Terry said.

Township supervisors ultimately denied the Beam’s request to keep skating, or they would face up to a $500 fine.

Aron Beam is bummed.

“If kids want to have fun, let them!” he said.

The family says they will break down the ice rink soon.

