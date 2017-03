HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District is hosting its annual Celebration of the Arts event this Saturday.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harrisburg High School.

Students across every grade level will showcase their artistic and musical talents.

Teachers Ben Carraher, Eric Jackson, and Catie Woodworth joined the Daybreak crew this morning to talk more about the celebration.

