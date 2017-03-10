Former Harrisburg cop putting controversial past behind during mayoral bid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Harrisburg police officer Jennie Jenkins wants to become the city’s second female mayor.

Jenkins says that she is focused on the future, and will not let her past get in the way of her campaign efforts.

She was accused of stealing money from the Harrisburg Police Athletic League.

“The biggest misconception that people had about the situation, people believed what they were told, and like I said before, it was not what it appeared to be,” Jenkins said.

The case was settled and Jenkins paid $350 and entered into a diversion program.

Jenkins had said in the past that she was the victim of political vendettas from former Mayor Linda Thompson and current Mayor Eric Papenfuse. She says that she has directed people to her campaign website, votejenniejenkins.com, to get the truth about what happened.

Jenkins says that she tells people who have concerns about the PAL situation that she has what it takes to run the city.

“PAL ran well,” Jenkins said. “We had more than 400 kids off the streets during the week and doing constructive things with their time.”

