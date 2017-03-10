Fate of West Creek Hills Elementary remains uncertain

WHTM Staff Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – West Creek Hills Elementary School’s future is still up in the air.

A vote to vacate or close the school was postponed.

At an East Pennsboro School District meeting Thursday night, talks of creating a district wide steering committee blossomed.

If a plan to close the school is approved, more than 500 students would be moved to a new building in Enola. Students in fifth grade would rejoin the elementary school.

The plan comes after a study was presented to the board of directors last year. Consultants came up with seven options to improve the district, including closing down the elementary school.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s