Fate of West Creek Hills Elementary remains uncertain

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – West Creek Hills Elementary School’s future is still up in the air.

A vote to vacate or close the school was postponed.

At an East Pennsboro School District meeting Thursday night, talks of creating a district wide steering committee blossomed.

If a plan to close the school is approved, more than 500 students would be moved to a new building in Enola. Students in fifth grade would rejoin the elementary school.

The plan comes after a study was presented to the board of directors last year. Consultants came up with seven options to improve the district, including closing down the elementary school.

