Drugs, guns seized in Lancaster bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a city man suspected of dealing drugs and found crack cocaine, marijuana, and guns during a search of his apartment.

Amaysa Twyman, 32, sold drugs to undercover police officers for several weeks before the search Thursday in the 400 block of West Lemon Street, police said.

Investigators said they found $1,700 worth of crack cocaine, $2,750 worth of marijuana, $483 in cash, along with scales, packaging materials, and a marijuana grinder.

Also found in the home was a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, a 5.7mm machine pistol, a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun, and 179 rounds of assorted ammunition, police said.

Twyman is charged with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited offensive weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $350,000 bail.

