DA to decide on death penalty in dismembered teen case

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl allegedly killed in a rape-murder fantasy then dismembered will learn whether a prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer is set for her formal arraignment Friday on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in last year’s death of Grace Packer.

Bucks County prosecutors must notify the court at arraignment if they intend to pursue the death penalty. Packer’s boyfriend, 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan, is similarly charged and faces his formal arraignment March 21.

Packer and Sullivan are awaiting trial on charges they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after her death, but before it was discovered.

