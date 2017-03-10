DA to decide on death penalty in dismembered teen case

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl allegedly killed in a rape-murder fantasy then dismembered will learn whether a prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer is set for her formal arraignment Friday on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in last year’s death of Grace Packer.

Bucks County prosecutors must notify the court at arraignment if they intend to pursue the death penalty. Packer’s boyfriend, 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan, is similarly charged and faces his formal arraignment March 21.

Packer and Sullivan are awaiting trial on charges they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after her death, but before it was discovered.

