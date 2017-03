DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are battled a 2-alarm house fire Friday night in York County.

The fire in the 200 block of North Lewisberry Road in Monaghan Township was called in to authorities around 6:30 p.m.

There are no reported injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

