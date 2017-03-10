Counterfeit cash turns up in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There is nothing funny about the “funny money” showing up at a Walmart in Adams County.

Since December, state police in Gettysburg have investigated several discoveries of counterfeit cash in the store in Straban Township.

The most recent was earlier this month when a man in his 20s bought $330 worth of merchandise with fake $20 bills. He fled in a maroon car and remains at large.

Last December, state police were notified that $650 dollars in counterfeit bills were discovered in a store safe. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the Gettysburg station at 717-334-8111.

