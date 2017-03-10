Corruption trial involving Pennsylvania treasury fees starts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Opening statements are scheduled in the case of a suburban Philadelphia investment services broker accused by federal prosecutors of trying to bribe ex-Pennsylvania state Treasurer Rob McCord with secret campaign contributions.

It is part of an alleged scheme to land lucrative state contracts to invest billions of taxpayer dollars.

Richard Ireland’s trial beginning Friday is part of a parade of corruption charges filed by federal prosecutors in Harrisburg.

Also charged in the past couple years are McCord, ex-Treasurer Barbara Hafer and a one-time top aide to former Gov. Ed Rendell.

Ireland has shared in millions of dollars in Treasury Department fees.

Prosecutors say Ireland promised to take “very good care” of McCord, and that he paid another ex-treasurer – apparently Hafer – more than $600,000.

His lawyers say he’s innocent.

