Car, van crash into Dover business

WHTM Staff Published:
(Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department)

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating whether Friday morning’s snow had a role in a two-vehicle crash in York County.

Northern York County Regional police said a car and a minivan collided on South Main Street in Dover and the crash knocked a hole in an auto repair shop around 10 a.m.

Investigators said someone was trapped in the minivan but that person sustained only minor injuries.

(Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department)
(Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department)
(Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department)

