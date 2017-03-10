Camp Hill mulls options for old school property

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A town hall meeting was held Thursday night in Camp Hill to discuss the future of the property of an old school.

Schaeffer Elementary School closed in 2011 and was demolished last year.

Borough council members heard lots of suggestions, such as keeping the land as a green space or building an amphitheater, playground or community center.

A timetable for a decision is uncertain at this time.

