Camp Hill mulls options for old school property

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A town hall meeting was held Thursday night in Camp Hill to discuss the future of the property of an old school.

Schaeffer Elementary School closed in 2011 and was demolished last year.

Borough council members heard lots of suggestions, such as keeping the land as a green space or building an amphitheater, playground or community center.

A timetable for a decision is uncertain at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s