65 miles of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close late Saturday

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Breezewood and Carlisle exits will close for six hours late Saturday.

The turnpike will close starting at 11:30 p.m. so workers can install a digital sign about two miles from the Carlisle exit and beams for a new overhead bridge near Blue Mountain, according to a Turnpike Commission news release.

The toll highway is expected to reopen Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

The recommended detour is to exit at Breezewood and take Route 30 west to I-70 east, then follow I-81 north to Route 11 south and re-enter the turnpike at Carlisle.

Westbound drivers should be alert for police conducting traffic paces between Carlisle and Blue Mountain.

