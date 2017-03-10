3 taken to hospitals after Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews battled a blaze in uptown Harrisburg Friday night that sent three people to hospitals.

According to Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabriel Olivera, firefighters arrived around 7:45 p.m. to find two homes that were fully involved in the 2500 block of Lexington Street.

Three juveniles were sent to hospitals. One of them was sent to a different facility for burns.

It is unclear at this time how many residents were impacted by the fire.

A cause is under investigation.

