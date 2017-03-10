1,200 bags of heroin seized in York County bust, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Delaware men were arrested after police said the pair traveled to York County to deliver 1,200 bags of heroin.

The York County Drug Task Force said it had information that Aaron Fisher, 31, and Edward Lewis, 62, both of Wilmington, planned to meet another person for the delivery. Officers stopped their car Thursday evening at a convenience store in Springettsbury Township and took both men into custody.

The heroin was found in the engine compartment of their vehicle, police said.

Fisher and Lewis are charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and criminal conspiracy. Bail for each was set at $150,000.

