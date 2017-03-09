Working from home: A luxury? Or invite for stress?

A study by the United Nations labor agency has re-examined the benefits of working from home.
The study, which can be read in full here, states that the technology we have today to work from home can be a blessing but can also interfere with your work-life balance.
Interviews were done with workers and experts across the globe.
The results highlight the positive effects of working from home, such as better work-day organization and the elimination of a commute.
But, the study says, working from home “blurs the boundaries between work and personal life.”