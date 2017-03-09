West Shore police receive valor awards

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM ) – Two West Shore Regional police officers were honored this week for rescuing a resident from an apartment fire.

Officer Benjamin Mauchamer and Corporal Daniel Hair were working the overnight shift on Feb. 6 when they arrived at the fire in the 900 block of Bosler Avenue. After receiving reports of someone inside the burning building, the officers entered and rescued a resident who survived.

Hair and Mauchamer received Valor Awards at the monthly police commission meeting Wednesday night.

They will also be honored later this month by Lemoyne and Wormleysburg borough councils.

