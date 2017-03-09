West Cornwall man charged in baby’s abuse

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man was arrested after authorities say he abused a 9-month-old infant who suffered injuries that included bleeding under the skull.

Justin Rosencrance, 31, of West Cornwall Township, is accused of assaulting the baby at his home in December. The child was under his care at the time, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said.

Authorities say injuries to the child included a subdural hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, and neck and ear bruising.

According to a criminal complaint, Rosencrance admitted to police that he threw the baby onto a bean bag type of chair because he was overwhelmed and frustrated. He told investigators he did not mean to harm the child.

A police release and court documents did not report Rosencrance’s relationship to the child or the infant’s current medical condition.

Rosencrance was arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was placed in Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...