Vape shop owner hopes proposed tax reform can save industry

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A state lawmaker’s proposal to repeal and replace a burdensome tax on the e-cigarette industry has the support of a local shop owner.

Dennis Brogan is co-owner of both Gettysburg Vapes and Cloud Jammer vape shops in Lemoyne. He says small businesses like his are being forced to close under the current 40% wholesale tax imposed by the state last year.

“That hits us up front,” says Brogan. “What I used to buy from the distributor for $1,000 is actually now $1,400 with the tax. Some shops couldn’t afford to take that hit.”

The current state tax is comprehensive, and according to Brogan, industry-killing. Not only are the e-liquids used in vapor pipes subject to the tax, but so are the pipes, batteries and any other accessories. Vape shop owners like Brogan worked to avoid a retroactive 40% tax also imposed on existing inventory.

“We just tried to get rid of everything. Sell, sell, sell. Special after special to move it out,” adds Brogan. “We wanted as little on the shelves as possible for them to tax, so we could see what we could really afford to bring in.”

Brogan applauds a bill newly introduced by PA Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-46), which would replace the wholesale tax with a a five-cent per milliliter retail tax on e-liquid only. According to Bartolotta, more than 100 Pennsylvania vape shops have closed since the tax took effect in October of 2016.

“As more shop owners continue to go out of business as a result of this tax, it becomes even less likely that the state will collect the amount of revenues projected for the current year’s budget,” says Bartolotta. “It is critical to revisit this issue and plot a better way forward that promotes growth in the industry.”

