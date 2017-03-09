Suspicious behavior reported in Hampden Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hampden Township Police Department is warning residents of potential distraction burglaries or a possible contracting scam.

Two men in a blue pickup truck have been approaching residents to talk about their company, SYB, police said in a Facebook post Thursday. The men have been doing the same thing in neighboring Silver Spring Township.

Police said the men aren’t connected to any specific crimes, but residents should be suspicious of them.

If you encounter them, police would like you to call them through 911.

Police reminding residents to ask for a permit from any solicitor. If they don’t have a permit, report it.

