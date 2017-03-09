Student juggles after police sobriety stop

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas college student who moonlights as a magician showed off his juggling skills after he was pulled over for a broken brake light.

University of Central Arkansas police pulled over 21-year-old Blayk Puckett last week in Conway, about 25 miles northwest of Little Rock.

They say he had been driving slowly and they thought he might have been under the influence.

When they found that he was sober they agreed to give him a warning.

That’s when Puckett revealed he was a magician and volunteered to juggle some bowling pins.

It was captured on an officer’s body camera and on police cruise video.

Puckett joked “This is the new sobriety test in Conway.”

