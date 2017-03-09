Skimmers continue to target everyday people

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Newberry Township Police Chief John Snyder says that skimming is a crime that is being conducted by professionals.

Snyder says they know what they are doing, and they are taking advantage of people who are law abiding.

“The skimming devices blend in,” Snyder said. “They are professionally made and they work.”

Snyder says more than $15,000 was stolen by a group of skimmers who were recently arrested.

John Sancineto is a security consultant in Harrisburg and says skimmers are finding victims in restaurants and other businesses, and they are getting help from employees looking to make some easy money.

“They may get approached as they go into work or elsewhere,” Sancenito said. “They are lured by the idea of fast, easy money and they are paid a fee to skim as many credit cards as they can, and they have little exposure because none of the charges come back to them.”

Sancenito urges people to be careful when they are using their cards.

“Watch where your card is being taken,” Sancenito said. “It only takes a few seconds for your card to get skimmed.”

Sancenito recommends using cards with a chip and says they are more difficult to skim.

