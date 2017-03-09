Police: Woman gave child black eye

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been charged in Dauphin County after police say she assaulted her child.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, Nicole Corbin was investigated for an allegation that she struck her child and caused a black eye.

The incident occurred last year and was also investigated by Dauphin County Children and Youth Services.

Corbin, 31, was arrested and charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

