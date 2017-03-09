Police seek 2 for theft in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a case of retail theft at a Cumberland County business are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects.

West Shore Regional police released surveillance photos of the men. They said the pair on Tuesday removed merchandise from its packaging and walked out of Hepfer’s Ace Home Center in Lemoyne without paying.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the police department at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-TIPS (8477).

