Police: Man had child in car during drug exchange

WHTM Staff Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two people have been arrested in connection to a drug-related incident Wednesday in Steelton.

Police say they watched Kwanee Randolph involved in a drug exchange while in a vehicle near the area of N. 4th and Poplar streets. Police also said a child was in the vehicle.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, Randolph who was driving, sped off.

Randolph was arrested after a brief pursuit. A passenger did manage to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.

Randolph is charged with fleeing and eluding police, endangering the welfare of children and multiple traffic offenses.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s