Police: Man had child in car during drug exchange

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two people have been arrested in connection to a drug-related incident Wednesday in Steelton.

Police say they watched Kwanee Randolph involved in a drug exchange while in a vehicle near the area of N. 4th and Poplar streets. Police also said a child was in the vehicle.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, Randolph who was driving, sped off.

Randolph was arrested after a brief pursuit. A passenger did manage to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.

Randolph is charged with fleeing and eluding police, endangering the welfare of children and multiple traffic offenses.

