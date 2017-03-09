Police: Man charged after traffic stop leads to finding of heroin, meth, dynamite

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a 32-year-old Gap man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop led them to find a large quantity of heroin, meth and an explosive.
Dustin Allen Marrion, 32, was arraigned Thursday on eight charges, including two felony drug-dealing counts and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.
On March 1, police pulled over a Kia Soul, Marrion was driving, for an expired registration.
Christiana police had the vehicle towed to a secured facility where they received consent from the owner to search the vehicle. The following items were found inside:
- 78 bags of heroin, stamped “HEAD BANGER,” “HANG OVER,” “TURBO DIESEL,” and “RAM.”
- 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $3,000 on the street.
- a stick of dynamite
- 3 knives, including two that were altered
- Smoking materials
- Drug packaging/dealing supplies
- $299 cash
- a machete, hidden in a spare tire well area
- 3 BB/airsoft guns
Marrion, who also had an active warrant out of Chester County, is also charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possessing a weapon of mass destruction, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia, and possessing offensive weapons.
He is in prison on $1 million cash bail.
