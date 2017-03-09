Police: Man charged after traffic stop leads to finding of heroin, meth, dynamite

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a 32-year-old Gap man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop led them to find a large quantity of heroin, meth and an explosive.

Dustin Allen Marrion, 32, was arraigned Thursday on eight charges, including two felony drug-dealing counts and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

On March 1, police pulled over a Kia Soul, Marrion was driving, for an expired registration.

Christiana police had the vehicle towed to a secured facility where they received consent from the owner to search the vehicle. The following items were found inside:

78 bags of heroin, stamped “HEAD BANGER,” “HANG OVER,” “TURBO DIESEL,” and “RAM.”

29.6 grams of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $3,000 on the street.

a stick of dynamite

3 knives, including two that were altered

Smoking materials

Drug packaging/dealing supplies

$299 cash

a machete, hidden in a spare tire well area

3 BB/airsoft guns

Marrion, who also had an active warrant out of Chester County, is also charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possessing a weapon of mass destruction, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia, and possessing offensive weapons.

He is in prison on $1 million cash bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...