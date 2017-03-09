Pizza shop owner charged for not paying nearly $70K in taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed charges against a York County pizza shop owner who is accused of failing to pay nearly $70,000 in taxes.

Anthony Sottasanta, 47, is the owner of Parma Pizza on Grantley Road in Spring Garden Township.

According to investigators, Sottasanta failed to file and pay sales and employer withholding taxes for his business, instead using some of the funds to cover the costs of operating.

Sottasanta is charged with failing to pay a total of $68,961.07 in personal income, sales and employer withholding taxes between 2013 and 2016.

He is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to make required disposition of funds received, plus misdemeanor counts of willful failure to timely pay state personal income tax.

A preliminary arraignment was held Thursday and Sottasanta was released. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 20.

